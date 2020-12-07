HARTFORD (WFSB) - A man is dead following a crash in Hartford Sunday.
Police identified the driver as 69-year-old Glenworth Morant of Hartford.
According to police, Morant crashed his 2019 Chrysler 300 into a utility pole in the area of Tower Avenue and Blue Hills Avenue.
Morant was unresponsive and trapped in the vehicle when emergency crews arrived.
He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives from Hartford police's Crime Scene Division are looking into how the crash happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.