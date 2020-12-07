A man is dead following a crash in Hartford Sunday.

Police identified the driver as 69-year-old Glenworth Morant of Hartford.

According to police, Morant  crashed his 2019 Chrysler 300 into a utility pole in the area of Tower Avenue and Blue Hills Avenue. 

Morant was unresponsive and trapped in the vehicle when emergency crews arrived.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives from Hartford police's Crime Scene Division are looking into how the crash happened.

