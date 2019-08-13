MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting that happened Sunday on Allen Avenue.
Officials said the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m., and left one man dead.
On Tuesday, police identified the victim as 32-year-old Fancisco Huertas.
Police said there is no threat to the public and it was an isolated incident, however there is no word on a suspect at this time.
On Monday, Meriden police put out an ask for surveillance footage from the following areas: Johnson Avenue, Allen Avenue, Stoddard Drive, Coe Avenue, Centennial Avenue, Smithfield Avenue, Spruce Street, Eaton Avenue, Alanby Drive, Castle Drive, Gwen Road, West Main Street from Centennial Avenue and I-691 on-ramp.
Detectives are looking for footage from Aug. 11, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Anyone with information or footage should call police at 203-630-6318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.