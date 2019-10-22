WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- A man wanted in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Windsor Locks has been taken into custody in Hartford.
The shooting happened on Old County Road in Windsor Locks just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, behind the Bradley House apartments.
When police responded, 35-year-old Leroy Jefferson of Hartford was found dead, surrounded by about a dozen shell casings.
Neighbors said they heard 10 shots, then a pause, and then another 10 shots.
The suspect, police identified as 38-year-old Antwon Barnes, fled in a 1998 green Pathfinder with the Connecticut license plate 00LAJX.
Police said Barnes confronted Jefferson in the hallway of the apartment complex where he drew a handgun from a bag and fired at Jefferson multiple times.
Barnes then pointed the gun at a female who was with the victim, and pulled the trigger. Police said the gun didn't fire.
Hartford police later said the suspect turned himself in at the department. He had a duffel bag with him which was dropped at the front entrance of the department.
It is believed Barnes is the father of that woman's child.
Both Barnes and the victim live in the apartment complex where the shooting happened.
Schools in Windsor Locks had been placed in a soft lockdown and people in the area were asked to shelter in place before the suspect was captured.
