OXFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three people were killed in a plane crash that happened in the Hamptons over the weekend.
New York State Police identified the one of the victims as 41-year-old Munidat "Raj" Persaud of Waterbury on Monday.
On Tuesday, New York State Police identified the two other victims
They have been identified as 53-year-old Richard P. Terbrusch of Ridgefield, CT and 45-year-old Jennifer Landrum of Augusta, GA.
Family members told Channel 3 that Munidat Persaud ran a flight school and frequently flew out of Waterbury-Oxford Airport in Oxford and Danbury Airport.
His body was recovered along with two others off the coast of New York.
Authorities said a twin-engine Pipe PA-34 took off from Danbury Airport on Saturday, then crashed into the Atlantic Ocean just south of the village Quogue.
Munidat Persaud's family said he left behind two daughters.
"He loved education. He believed that girls should read and write and be strong leaders," said Mari Persaud, Munidat Persaud's daughter. "He was very adamant about our education and I think that's what really inspired him to become an instructor because he loved teaching people."
Persaud had more than 20 years of experience as a pilot and had been running the school for the last 14 years.
In 2004, Persaud, started Oxford Flight Training, teaching others how to fly.
However, according to records obtained from the FAA, Persaud had some prior run ins.
In the summer of 2011 he was fined $3,000.
The report states “no person may operate an aircraft in a careless or reckless manner so as to endanger the life or property of another. Unless approp & current airworthiness cert is in an acft, no person may operate it....No person may operate civil acft unless it is in airworthy condition."
In the September of 2011, Persaud’s airline transport pilot certification was suspended for 60 days, saying “person maintaining, rebuilding or altering a product must make entry in maintenance record. No person may operate aircraft in a careless or reckless manner so as to endanger the life or property of another...No person may operate civil acft unless it is in airworthy condition."
That same month, the FAA revoked his certification as a flight instructor, saying “no person may make any fradul’t or intention’ly false entry in any req’d logbk, record or report."
Troopers said it was a surfer who told them that he saw the plane go down.
Several pieces of the aircraft were found; however, the fuselage remained missing as of Monday morning.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is still looking for the exact cause of the crash.
