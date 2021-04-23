SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - Two women and a toddler were killed in a crash on Route 34 in Seymour on Wednesday night.
Police described it as a head-on crash that happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Buckingham Road.
Two vehicles were involved.
The road was closed for several hours and reopened on Thursday morning.
On Friday, police said a woman driving a Toyota Rav 4 was traveling westbound on Roosevelt Drive when a car traveling eastbound failed to make a curve in the road and crossed over the double yellow line.
The cars collided head-on as the driver of the Toyota was not able to move out of the way in time.
Police said the driver of the second car, a Hyundai Accent, was identified as 28-year-old Shanea Leary of West Haven. The passenger was identified as 35-year-old Nicole Gibson of Ansonia. Both women, and Leary's 4-year-old daughter, were killed in the crash.
The person in the other car was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Jonica Karpel was in her house around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, just one street over, when she heard the crash.
“One car up on the embankment, the other car in the road, facing the other way, firemen using the jaws of life, trying to get them out," Karpel said.
While police are investigating, they believe speed played a factor.
The posted speed limit on the road is 40 mph.
Sadly, those who live along the dark and winding stretch of Route 34 have seen their fair share of crashes over the years.
“Its pretty bad, even pulling out here is bad. Cars fly over here," Karpel said.
Years ago, the Dept. of Transportation installed rumble strips on the double yellow line to alert drivers if they’re drifting over.
Nearly three years ago a deadly crash happened just a few hundred yards away from Wednesday night’s crash.
In that crash, a box truck and SUV collided head on, just over the town line in Derby.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash and anyone with information is asked to call Seymour police.
