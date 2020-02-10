SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people died as a result of a late night crash in Shelton.
The crash happened on River Road around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.
Five people were in a Toyota Rav 4 that was involved, police revealed.
They identified the two who died as 20-year-old Lily Pirulli of Monroe and 31-year-old Adrian Miles of Ansonia. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Another occupant, Meghan Nealy, 26, of Ansonia, was listed in critical condition.
The two other people in the vehicle were identified as 30-year-old Rakiem Reid of Derby, who was treated and released from a hospital, and 42-year-old Minqiang Chen of West Hartford.
River Road was closed between Murphys Lane and Rocky Rest Road.
It has since reopened.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
