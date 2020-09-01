WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Windsor Locks Police have identified a man accused of murdering his mother on Monday.
Around 1 p.m. officers received a 911 call that someone had been murdered at a home on John Street.
Officers responded and found a woman who was unresponsive, suffering from fatal knife wounds.
The woman, later identified as 60-year-old Barbara Landry, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The caller was the victim's son, 29-year-old Kevin Thomas Landry.
He was arrested and charged with murder. He's being held on a $1.5 million bond.
Neighbors of the family are still trying to come to grips with what happened in their neighborhood.
"My jaw dropped, cant believe it, in awe. That’s hitting pretty close to home," Dan Rosenberg said Monday night.
“We’re a very quiet neighborhood, and I’m totally shocked at what’s going on," Rich Albert said. "You never see this happen. It makes me worried about what’s going on in this country basically - all the riots that are going on. Things like this - I’m just totally baffled about what happened here.”
Due to domestic violence laws, police were not able to release any additional information.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Locks police.
(5) comments
The article says "Due to domestic violence laws, police were not able to release any additional information." That is a blatant lie. There is no law that prevents the police from releasing the name of someone that has been arrested and charged with murder. If what the article said was true, they wouldn't have been able to release the name of Fotis Dulos when he was charged with murdering his wife now would they?. What are the police trying to hide here? People who are actually arrested and charged with serious crimes should not be kept secret from the public.
Read between the lines. You don't get to know before next of kin just because you are nosy.
I prefer to read the actual lines. If what you said were true, that the police were waiting to notify other family members before releasing the man's name then that is what they should have said. There is no "domestic violence law" that keeps adults arrested for murder, secret.
Do what you must. This happened less than 24 hours ago. You will find out when they decide to release the victims name. Funny how your biggest concern is that you know right away and not concern for the victim and family.
Domestic violence victims have their identities shielded. Why do you care, anyway? Some sense of entitlement you have.
