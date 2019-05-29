PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police arrested a woman who is accused of ramming three Plymouth police cruisers and leading officers on a high-speed pursuit.
The suspect was identified was identified as Bernice Martinez.
She was arrested in Hartford.
Hartford police charged her with interfering with police, criminal mischief, second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.
Plymouth police said Martinez was involved in a domestic incident in Terryville before the crashes, but officers didn't know that at the time.
The incident started just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said they were called about a crash on South Riverside Avenue in Plymouth. The caller reported that a driver in a 2014 white Kia Sportage sideswiped another vehicle and left the scene.
Roughly 10 minutes later, another caller reported that the driver of the Sportage was attempting to inflate a tire at a convenience store on Main Street in Terryville.
Officers approached and said the woman appeared nervous and anxious. She refused an officer's order to stand.
The officer grabbed her arm, but she pulled away and was able to get to the driver's seat of the Sportage.
The woman threw the vehicle into reverse and backed into a pickup truck, police said. She then backed into the first cruiser, along with a concrete barrier.
Police said she continued to back into the cruiser and barrier until she was clear enough to drive away.
They said she struck the second cruiser and drove onto a sidewalk where she clipped a building.
She turned onto Route 6 where she struck the third cruiser.
The high-speed pursuit ensued, but was called off after police said the conditions became too dangerous.
She made it into Bristol at that point.
Hartford police said they eventually located the Sportage in their city after it nicked a van. However, it was abandoned.
Plymouth police said they identified Martinez and an arrest warrant application was pending.
No injuries were reported.
(1) comment
And she wasn't shot? I am surprised.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.