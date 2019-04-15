BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police believe a woman’s death is the result of an accidental drowning in Bristol late Friday night.
The body of a missing 31-year-old woman was located in area of Hull Street and Porter Court just before midnight, behind a neighbor's house, police said.
Police have identified the woman as Amanda Dery, of Bristol.
An autopsy will be performed, but police said the woman’s death is not being considered suspicious at this time.
