ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A death investigation continues in Enfield.
Police said they were called to an address on Wallace Street on Thursday morning for the report of an unresponsive female lying on a driveway.
The woman, later identified as 48-year-old Kristy Leigh Rossignol, was pronounced dead at the scene.
As a result of unexplained injuries sustained to the woman, the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Central District Unit was requested to the scene.
Police said on Friday that state police helped them process the scene under a search warrant. They were there for most of the day on Thursday.
Police determined that no foul play was found, and the final cause of death is pending from the office of the chief medical examiner.
