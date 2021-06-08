EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation continues after a woman’s body was found in Lake Pocotopaug Friday morning.
East Hampton police found the woman’s body just before 6:30 a.m. in the lake, west of the intersection of Route 66 and Old Marlborough Road.
On Tuesday, police said the woman has been identified as Bi Fang Chen.
Police are still waiting on the medical examiner to determine a cause of death, however there were no signs of suspicious activity.
