GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - Greenwich police identified the woman whose body was found inside a suitcase that was left on the side of the road on Monday.
She is 24-year-old Valerie Reyes of New Rochelle, NY.
Reyes had been reported missing by the New Rochelle Police Department on Jan. 29 around 9 a.m.
Her family was advised of the identification on Wednesday night.
“The Greenwich Police Department is dedicated to identifying those responsible for the death of Valerie and ensuring justice for her and her family," police said in a news release. "We continue to work with New Rochelle Police and other law enforcement agencies at multiple levels and have engaged a variety of resources to assist in the investigation.”
The cause of death has yet to be determined.
The suitcase was found in a wooded area along the side of Glenville Road on Monday.
Reyes was found in the suitcase with her hands and feet bound.
Police said this remains an active investigation.
