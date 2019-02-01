NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police have identified a woman who was struck and killed by a car in New Haven last month.
According to police, 44-year-old Helen Ramos was hit by a car on January 18 as she attempted to cross Middletown Avenue near Foxon Boulevard.
On January 29, Ramos died from her injuries at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
The driver of the car stayed on the scene and has cooperated with the investigation.
New Haven Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
