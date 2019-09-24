WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A 30-year-old woman was killed by a car shortly after exiting a Connecticut Transit bus in Waterbury on Monday evening, police said.
Officers were called to 345 Stillson Road around 8 p.m. to investigate a report of a person who was struck by a car.
Police identified the victim Tuesday evening as 30-year-old Mariely Cruz, of Waterbury.
According to police, the Cruz exited the CT Transit bus and crossed Stillson Road when she was hit by a 2015 Honda Civic.
The driver of the car did not stop and fled the scene.
Later, the Honda Civic was driven back to the location of the crash, and police determined the driver was involved in an earlier domestic dispute.
Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said.
Police said 31-year-old Kristen Mulcahy was arrested and charged with breach of peace, and assault of an elderly person in connection to a domestic dispute that took place at another location.
During the investigation into the domestic dispute, police said they determined Mulcahy assaulted two family members, who suffered minor injuries, but did not receive medical treatment.
Mulcahy had a panic attack while at the scene of the crash, and she was transported to a hospital for medical treatment and an evaluation.
According to police, she is under police guard and will be processed for domestic charges after she is released from the hospital.
No charges have been filed in connection to the crash at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-346-3975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.