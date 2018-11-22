NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly crash closed part of Route 15 northbound in North Haven for several hours.
The four-vehicle crash happened between Exit 63 and Exit 64 around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
According to state police, a Hyundai Elantra, driven by Helen Loomis, was stopped on the shoulder of Route 15 after being involved in another accident.
Loomis was out of the car, talking to the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash.
A car driven by Laroi Henley was traveling in the left lane when state police said he failed to slow for traffic and hit the car in front of him, a Honda Civic.
Henley's car continued out of control, veered to the right, and hit Loomis' car.
Loomis' car was unoccupied, but hit Loomis who was still outside of her car.
Henley's car spun around and hit a fourth car.
The rear passenger of the Honda Civic, 29-year-old Nazgul Yussupova, of New York, New York died from her injuries.
Loomis and the other drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
The crash is still under investigation.
