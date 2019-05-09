TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A deadly crash closed Route 8 northbound in Torrington on Thursday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 12:54 p.m. at Exit 46.
Police identified the victim of the one-car crash as Sherry Baldwin of Winsted.
The police report said the car driver by Baldwin was driving northbound on Route 8 when the car swerved to the left for an unknown reason.
The car crossed into the left shoulder, then swerved back to the right, crossing three lanes and riving off the right side of the road and colliding with a speed limit sign.
The car continued off the right side, up the bank, rolled over and came to a final rest in the right lane and shoulder on the car's side.
Baldwin was ejected from the car.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
