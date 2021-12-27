EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police identified a woman killed in a crash that happened in East Haven on Thursday morning.
Police identified the victim as Crystal Sedor, 22, of Branford.
The crash happened on Foxon Road, which is Route 80, between River Road and North High Street. Route 80 was closed but has since reopened.
The crash happened around 4:15 a.m.
The South-Central Connecticut Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
Investigators said the driver was traveling east on Foxon Road when she lost control of her vehicle in the area of John and Maria's Restaurant.
They said she struck the business's sign.
Emergency crews extricated the woman from the vehicle and attempted life-saving measures. She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Police asked anyone who saw what happened to give detectives a call at 203-468-3831, or contact Detective Jon Trinh at jtrinh@easthavenpolice.com.
