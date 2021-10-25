NEWTON (WFSB) - A woman has died after being hit by a tractor trailer on I-84 east in Newtown Monday morning.
The crash happened on I-84 east, not far from exit 13.
Police said the driver of a car, identified as Samantha Figueroa of Hartford, was outside of her disabled vehicle in the left lane, trying to flag down passing vehicles.
The driver of a passing tractor trailer was traveling on the highway in a left curve when it collided with Figueroa's car.
Figueroa was hit during the crash and was taken to the hospital where she passed away.
The case remains under investigation.
