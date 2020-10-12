NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police identified a woman who was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash in Naugatuck.
Naugatuck police said 69-year-old Carol Gironda of Naugatuck died from injuries she suffered.
Two other women also suffered serious injuries, but survived.
Officials said two vehicles collided at the corner of Route 63 and Mill Street around 4:30 p.m.
Three people were involved in the crash.
Gironda died as a result of the crash, while the other two were taken to an area hospital.
Route 63 was closed at Mill Street in between Porter Avenue and Allerton Farms Road, but has since reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.