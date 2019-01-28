NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police have identified a woman who was killed in a crash Saturday night.
The crash happened in the area of Kimberly Avenue and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said a pick-up truck and a minivan collided, as one of the vehicles was turning at the intersection.
The passenger of the minivan, identified as 55-year-old Kathleen Farrell, of West Haven, was taken to the hospital where she died.
Others involved in the crash were treated at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact police at 203-946-6316.
