NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven Police are investigating a deadly crash that took place in the Fair Haven neighborhood around 4:11 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police say that when officers and emergency responders arrived in the area of Peck Street near Ferry Street they found an injured woman. Officials say she was either a pedestrian or a former passenger in a vehicle that was no longer on scene.
The 46-year-old woman, identified as Danielle Buonomano, was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased shortly after arrival, said police.
Captain Anthony Duff said a crime scene was held overnight in the area of the 200 block of Peck Street as police investigated.
Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.