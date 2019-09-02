vernon crash vo.mp4_v_frame_1045.jpg

A woman was killed in a crash in Vernon Friday evening (WFSB)

VERNON (WFSB) - Police have identified the woman killed in a crash in Vernon on Friday evening.

According to police, 31-year-old Munira Qureshi, of Amherst, MA, was killed in the three-car crash that happened on West Street. 

Two other people were involved in the crash and taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

(1) comment

jasper
jasper

Everyone in a big hurry to go nowhere. [sad]

