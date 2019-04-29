WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A homicide investigation has stretched from Waterbury to Hartford, ending with a person of interest being taken into custody.
Police said they were called to an address on Edin Avenue around 1:30 a.m. in Waterbury Monday morning.
That's where they found a woman bleeding, laying in a driveway.
The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Nathalie Feliciano.
On Monday afternoon, Hartford traffic officers spotted the person of interest get in his vehicle on Barbour Street.
He was identified as 33-year-old Luisito Dejesus.
He's believed to have been involved in an armed robbery on Baldwin Street before the homicide investigation began.
This led to a pursuit through several towns, and on I-84 west for a brief time.
The chase ended in West Hartford on Simsbury Road, where police stopped the suspect and took him into custody.
No injuries were reported during the pursuit.
A second police scene believed to be connected to the pursuit was established on Sedgewick Road in West Hartford.
Dejesus is facing several charges, including assault, breach of peace, interfering with an officer, engaging police in pursuit, and reckless endangerment.
Waterbury police were at the scene investigating all morning.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
“It’s horrifying, sad," said Johnny Roure of Waterbury. "Nothing what you want to see.”
Roure said he received a call from his brother to let him know that Edin Avenue had been blocked off on Monday morning.
Roure said he saw the evidence markers placed in the driveway, right next door to his.
“I saw the body laying there too," he said.
A Channel 3 crew on the scene could see officers walking up and down the driveway.
“To hear that they found somebody dead, it’s very scary," said Donna Hassinger of Waterbury.
Neighbors said they were rattled by the news.
“What if my kid was walking to school and saw that? How do I explain that to her?" Hassinger asked.
Roure said he had a similar conversation with his daughter before school.
“I kinda broke it down," Roure said. "[I] told her that 'hey, just to let you know, the house was on TV and all that. This has nothing to do with us. Something happened next door.'”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.