Berlin, CT (WFSB) – State Police have identified the woman that was killed after being hit by a car on Route 9 in Berlin.
Police said 54-year-old Marie Ahern of Middletown was hit by a car on Tuesday morning.
The highway was closed for almost six hours near exit 23 due to the crash, but reopened shortly before 4 p.m.
State Police said Ahern was a pedestrian, but it is not clear why she was on the highway.
The person that struck Ahern fled the scene.
Police are continuing to look for that person.
Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to contact State Police.
