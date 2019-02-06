NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Police are looking for a man who is accused of murdering his girlfriend Monday evening in New Britain.
Officers are searching for 42-year-old Benjamin Morales, of New Britain.
The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Monday evening on Elam Street.
When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman who had been shot at least three times.
She was taken to the hospital where she died.
On Wednesday, police identified the woman as Alice Marie Figueroa, of New Britain.
Her death has been ruled a homicide.
Police said this was a domestic incident and the two were dating.
Morales’ whereabouts are unknown at this time, but he is known to frequent New Britain and Hartford.
On Tuesday morning, police put the Berlin and New Britain YMCAs into a lockdown mode as a precaution.
The suspect and the victim have two children together who likely attend the facilities.
They were not home at the time of the shooting.
YMCA officials said both locations were placed in a lockdown mode around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
"Police were sent to the YMCAs out of precaution for the safety of the children and families concerning the family of a participant not a participant at the YMCA," officials said in a statement.
While police said no protective orders had been filed against either party, neighbors said they believe they've seen police at the home in the past.
Morales is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said he is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information should call police at 860-826-3000.
(1) comment
build the wall!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.