WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury have identified a woman who was shot and killed in Waterbury early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to Wall Street for a report of a gunshot around 12:21 a.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived they found a woman lying on the floor in an apartment, having been shot in the torso.
The woman and transported her to a local hospital, where she later died.
On Monday, police identified her as 58-year-old Denise Rogers-Rollins.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said her manner of death was a homicide.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.
