VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A woman died after being struck by a car in Vernon Tuesday night.
It happened on Talcottville Road near Hockanum Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, police identified the woman as 66-year-old Maria Oltheten, of Vernon.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene.
