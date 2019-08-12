PLAINVILLE (WFSB) - Police have identified the woman who died after her vehicle crashed over a cliff in Plainville Sunday on Ledge Road.
Police said 35-year-old Denise Santana, of Southington, was the only occupant of the car that was found down an embankment on Ledge Road Sunday afternoon.
Officials said it is unclear how long the woman was trapped in her vehicle after following the crash.
The terrain is steep in the area, and emergency workers had to use caution when getting to the scene.
"Everybody roped up and belted in and went down the side of the mountain hoping to rescue somebody and it didn’t go that way," Fire Chief Kevin Toner said Sunday.
Ledge Road was closed for several hours, but it has since reopened.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-747-1616.
