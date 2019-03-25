WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - A woman has died after she was pulled from a house fire in Windham Monday morning.
According to dispatchers, the fire broke out at a home on Bass Road around 4:15 a.m.
Police said a family of three lived at the home.
The woman who died was identified as 62-year-old Cynthia LaFontaine.
Crews on the scene said the fire started in the front entrance of the home.
It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.
The Scotland, Chaplin, Mansfield and Yantic fire departments provided mutual aid to the scene.
