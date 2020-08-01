DARIEN, CT (WFSB) - Darien police are investigating after shots were fired from a moving vehicle Saturday evening.
Police say the shots were fired just before 5 p.m. on West Avenue. The shots were possibly fired at another vehicle.
West Avenue between Leroy Avenue and Noroton Avenue was closed for a few hours and is now back open, police said.
Police say they are confident there is no threat to residents in the area.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Darien Police Department at 203-662-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.