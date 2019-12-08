HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hamden are investigating an overnight homicide on Whiting Street.
Police say officers responded to the area around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of multiple gunshots.
When police arrived they found a male lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to Yale- New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Police identified the victim as 12-year-old Dennis Allen-Paige of Hamden.
Anyone with information on the incident or who lives in the area and has surveillance cameras is asked to call Detective Mark Sheppard at 203-230-4047 or Hamden Police at 203-230-4000. Tips can also be sent to the Tip 411 app.
