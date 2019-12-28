HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hamden are investigating a homicide at a gas station Friday night.
Police say officers responded to the Xpress Fuel on Dixwell Avenue around 8:55 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.
When officers arrived they found a male sitting in the front seat of a car slumped over, police said. The male had at least one gunshot wound.
Police say the victim, 35-year-old Corey Gomes, was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matthew Barbuto of the Major Crimes Unit at 203-287-4807.
