MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police are stressing caution are offering after one neighborhood saw an increase in the number of bears in their area.
Officers said it appears that a family of bears have been roaming around the area of Hackmatack Street.
Residents are being asked to not approach or provoke them.
To safely frighten bears away from the area, its recommended that you make lots of noise from a distance.
Additional information on what to do if you come across a bear can be found here.
