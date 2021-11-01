NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Four home burglaries were reported in the town of New Canaan during the month of October.
According to police, glass doors were smashed in the back of all of the homes involved.
No one was home in any of the cases.
The first happened on Oct. 1 shortly after 9 p.m. on Butler Lane. The home did not have an alarm system. The homeowners reported that a jewelry box was stolen.
The second happened on Oct. 8 just after 7:30 p.m. on Hoyt Farm Road. An alarm was activated in the home, which prompted a police response. However, jewelry and handbags were taken before officers arrived.
The third also happened on Oct. 8. This one took place around 8:30 p.m. on Juniper Road. There was no alarm system and jewelry, cash, and a passport were taken.
Oct. 29 was the last one. It happened just before 7 p.m. at a home on Middle Ridge Road. An alarm was activated. Police said nothing of value was taken.
New Canaan police reported that similar burglaries were reported in Darien.
They said they increased patrols as a result.
