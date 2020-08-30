NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries.
Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls around 8:30 p.m. of a person shot in the area of Hazel Street between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue.
The 37-year-old male was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Police say investigators are still on scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
