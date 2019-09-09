OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Old Saybrook had to deal with two separate police pursuits on Monday morning.
In the first, they said they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a stolen car.
One suspect is already in custody following that incident, police said.
Police said they are searching the area of a wooded swamp behind Trask Park and Goodwin School.
Residents were asked to call 911 if they saw a suspicious person in the area.
During that search, police said they engaged in a second pursuit with another stolen vehicle, this time a white Dodge Hellcat.
The Hellcat was stopped on Interstate 95 in Stratford with the help of state police, officials said.
Three people are in custody, police said. Police believe the three in custody are juveniles.
Officials said the Hellcat was previously seen on I-95 south near Exit 54 in traveling in excess of 120 miles-per-hour.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
