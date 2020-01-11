WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury Police are investigating after a body was found in a car at the Brass Mill Mall Saturday morning, officials said.
Police say they were called to the mall parking lot for a report of an unresponsive male in a parked car.
Officers and EMS found a deceased male, age 35, in the driver's seat, said police.
Police say the deceased was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME). The manner and cause of death is pending an autopsy by the OCME.
The identification of the deceased male is pending confirmation by the OCME, police said.
