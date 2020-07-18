WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are investigating a homicide Saturday night.
Police say officers were called to the area of Cooke Street and Chase Avenue for the report of gunshots and someone hit by gunfire around 7:16 p.m.
Police found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the torso in a parking lot in the area of 577 Chase Avenue.
The victim was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.
Police say the suspect fled the area in a dark SUV.
The victim has not been identified.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-574-6941 or leave anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.
