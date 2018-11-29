WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Police said they will have extra patrols around bus stops after a couple of robbery cases in two towns.
One happened in Wethersfield while the most recent was on Wednesday morning in Windsor.
In Windsor, police said a teen was waiting for the school bus on the corner of Philip Henry Circle and Ford Road when two teens approached him in a car.
The passenger got out, pushed him down and stole the victim's cellphone.
The driver and passenger were described as being around 16 years old.
They took off in their black car.
Windsor police said they are working with Wethersfield police who are investigating a similar incident in their town.
It happened earlier this week.
They said that victim was 13 years old.
Seven suspects got out of two cars, a small blue Honda and a light-colored CRV.
They were also about 16 years old and demanded the teen's backpack.
When the victim said "no," the suspects threw him to the ground, beat him up and took his belongings.
Meanwhile other towns, like South Windsor, said they're taking note and responding. They said they'll be increasing patrols around bus stops on Thursday morning.
Officers also sought to remind teens to hand over whatever the suspects want because they said it's not worth it. They said it's too dangerous to fight over it.
Police also encouraged parents to speak with their children about safety and when to call 911 if they see something suspicious.
They said it's always a good idea to have your children wait with friends at a bus stop and not alone.
