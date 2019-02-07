WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for a person who approached a student of Pine Middle School in Windsor Locks.
They said it happened just before 9:10 a.m. on Thursday.
As a result, they said they'll have increased patrols outside of schools both Thursday and Friday.
"We will be canvassing the area it’s already underway and we’ll be looking for things like home surveillance cameras things like that. To see if we can get something on the plate and validate the information we already have," said Windsor Police Lt. Paul Cherniack.
Police said the student was walking south on Center Street when the person in an older model white contractor van approached.
The student described the suspect as a man between the ages of 25 and 40. He had a medium complexion, scruffy facial hair, a thin build and wore a blue-colored beanie and a dark hooded sweatshirt.
The van was described as having rust spots and looking "beat up." It had a white license plate.
No other descriptive details were available.
The suspect was said to have rolled down a passenger window and asked the student to get in the van.
The juvenile ran to Pine Meadow and the van continued north on Center Street, then right onto Grove Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Locks police at 860-627-1461.
