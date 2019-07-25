CANTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Winsted man is facing charges after threatening to “kill everyone” at a Canton daycare.
Earlier this week, police said 29-year-old David Ragozzine allegedly called Joni’s Daycare and Preschool in Canton and made verbal threats.
According to police, Ragozzine reportedly said he would physically assault a specific staff member and kill everyone.
Police said Ragozzine is a husband of an employee at the daycare.
He was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and first-degree threatening.
"He also stated he was going to [expletive] kill everyone if they didn't stop interfering with is marriage to K," the court documents stated.
Authorities are not releasing the name of Ragozzine's wife.
"So, we dispatched an officer they went out and did an initial investigation. We immediately located that party in Winsted and took him into custody," said Captain Larence A. Terra, Canton Police Department.
He’s being held on a $100,000.
The daycare has increased security measures and a police officer is on the premises.
Parents can expected to see an officer at the daycare until at least Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing.
