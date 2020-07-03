EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a crash in East Haddam that left people injured.
Police say the crash happened near Hopyard Road and Three Bridges Road around 9:11 p.m.
Police said there were injuries, but the extent is unknown.
Police say one vehicle was involved and it was first reported to them as a car into a tree.
