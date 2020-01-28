GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Following a deadly hit-and-run in Glastonbury last week, police said they’ve seized the vehicle that was allegedly involved.
Police said 84-year-old Valda Dienavs was out getting her mail when she was struck and killed by the car.
It happened on Griswold Street just after noon last Thursday.
On Tuesday, police said they have interviewed a 17-year-old girl who was the operator of the vehicle.
No word on any charges at this point.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.