BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) - State police are investigating after money was taken from a donation box in Brooklyn on Christmas Day.
Police received a tip of the vandalism and theft around 7:49 a.m.
The Lambert's animated light show display has ran 12 years and raises money for a different charity every year, police said.
Police say this year's donations were going to Camp Quinebaug in Danielson for a special swing for a child in a wheelchair.
The Lamberts said a fair amount of money was raised, but not enough for the goal to purchase the swing.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Trooper Deojay at 860-779-4900.
