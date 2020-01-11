MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden are investigating after a suspicious device that was possibly a pipe bomb at one point was found Saturday night.
Police say an item that may have been a pipe bomb was found by an individual. He thought it was an inert pipe.
The individual then brought the device to his place of employment on West Main Street, where coworkers told him it looked like a pipe bomb.
Officials say Meriden Police and the State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene.
The State Police Bomb Squad determined that the item may have been something that could have been detonated at one point, said police.
The scene on West Main Street has cleared and nobody was harmed in the incident.
