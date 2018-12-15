VERNON, CT (WFSB)- Police are currently investigating a robbery that took place Saturday morning in Vernon.
A suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from Berkshire Bank, located at 435 Hartford Turnpike.
Police are still working to identify the suspect. He is described as a white male between the ages of 35 and 40.
The robbery occurred around 9:10 a.m. this morning.
There were no customers in the building during the robbery. Two employees were working when the man entered the bank.
The drive thru and inside of the bank will be closed for the next few hours as police investigate.
Vernon Police urges anyone with information to call them at 860-872-9126.
