BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A Bridgeport Military Academy employee is on leave while police investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior.
The superintendent, Michael Testani, encouraged families to take a few moments to talk with their children and report any concerns to the school’s administration.
He also stated that "investigations of this type often lead to unfounded rumors."
