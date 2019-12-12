FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Gym members were left in shock after news about a suspected voyeur at their local fitness club.
Members of the LA Fitness in Farmington said they were surprised to hear that someone was videotaping men inside one of the locker rooms.
Police confirmed that they are investigating and said five out of seven victims have been notified.
They didn’t say whether it was a hidden camera or a cell phone.
On Thursday, some gym members said they had no idea this was happening and are wondering why they weren’t notified by LA Fitness.
“It is disturbing. You never know where those videos go to. It's sad to hear that,” said Alejandro Tobn.
Police said they plan to serve the suspect an arrest warrant in the next few days.
LA Fitness is not commenting, other than to say police are looking into an incident of voyeurism at the gym.
