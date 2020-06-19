HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in the area of Brookfield Street and Flatbush Avenue in Hartford Friday night.
Police say a single vehicle crashed into a pole.
Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.