SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead and two are injured after a serious crash that closed part of Route 8 South in Shelton Friday night, said police.
Police say a vehicle was traveling in the right lane north of Exit 12 when it swerved to the right for an unknown reason.
The vehicle then drove off the road, down an embankment, and struck a tree, police said.
Officials say one passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at St. Vincent's Medical Center.
The passenger has been identified as Jarvis Jones, 20, of Bridgeport.
Police say the operator suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Another passenger suffered minor injuries.
According to Connecticut State Police, troopers from Bethany were dispatched to the crash in the area of exit 12 on the southbound lanes around 6:20 pm.
Police closed the southbound lanes between exits 12 and 13. The area is back open.
Fire department personnel and EMS workers along with members of the Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.
State police say the investigation is still under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact TFC Horjatschun with Troop I at 203-393-4200.
